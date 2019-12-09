Man kills sick wife, self

Top court explains Battisti life sentence
09 Dicembre 2019
La Spezia, December 9 - A 75-year-old retired body shop mechanic on Monday shot his 75-year-old sick wife to death and then killed himself in La Spezia. A carer was in the house at the time, police said. She has been taken to hospital suffering from shock. The incident took place in Via Nazionale, in the centre of the Ligurian port city. The man had a license for the gun, police said. Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to do anything for the couple. Autopsies have been ordered.
