Corruption is cancer that undermines dignity - pope

Vatican City, December 9 - Corruption is a cancer that undermines personal dignity, Pope Francis said on the International day Against Corruption on Monday. "Corruption undermines the dignity of persons and shatters all good and beautiful ideals," he tweeted. "The whole of society is called to work concretely to combat the cancer of corruption which, with the illusion of quick and easy gains, in fact impoverishes all". The pope has often warned against the "plague" of bribery and corruption affecting modern society. International Anti-Corruption Day has been observed annually, on 9 December, since the passage of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption on 31 October 2003 to raise public awareness for anti-corruption.