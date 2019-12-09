Tunisian migrant smuggler arrested

Palermo, December 9 - A 22-year-old Tunisian alleged migrant trafficker was stopped by police in Agrigento Monday on suspicion of piloting the boat that sank off Lampedusa killing at least 20 migrants on November 23. The man, Helmi El Loumi, is under investigation for causing a shipwreck, favouring clandestine immigration and multiple manslaughter, police said. A probe is continuing to try to identify other possible migrant smugglers among those who survived the wreck. There have been several deadly shipwrecks in the Mediterranean this year. Many migrants attempt the perilous central Mediterranean crossing from Libya to Italy. Lampedusa is the main target for most migrants. But some try to get to Sicily, Puglia, Calabria or even Sardinia.