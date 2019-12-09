Woman in a coma after Milan bus accident dies
Milan
09 Dicembre 2019
Milan, December 9 - A woman who was in a coma after the public transport ATM trolley bus on which she was travelling in Milan Saturday crashed into a garbage truck had died, health officials said Monday. An additional 11 people were injured in the crash. The trolley bus allegedly did not stop at a red light causing the crash, according to preliminary investigations. The ATM public transport company has opened an internal investigation into the accident to take "all necessary measures", the company said.
