Milan
Woman in a coma after Milan bus accident dies

Rome
Stability pact must be revised says Gentiloni

Rome
Soccer: Tehran protests after Stramaccioni rescinds contract

Rome
Stability pact must be revised says Gentiloni

Florence
Quakes hit Florence area, churches damaged

Rome
Soccer: Inter go two clear as Juve lose at Lazio

Rome
Collina says Armenia illegal adoption report is false

Rome
Salvini under fire over Nutella snub

Rome
Fresh clashes within govt over 2020 Budget

Rome
Month-on-month retail sales down in Oct - ISTAT

Rome
Most Italians look at smartphones 1st, last every day

Il Bari aggancia il Potenza: la partita giocata in casa finisce 2-1

FoggiaL'estorsione
Foggia: «Vuoi essere protetto? Dacci 200 euro», 2 arresti

Baril'iniziativa
Bari, all'Istituto Don Milani inaugura il Mercatino della Solidarietà

Leccenel Salento
Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Batnordbarese
Facevano motocross nel Parco dell'Alta Murgia: fuggono alla vista dei cc

PotenzaLa tragedia
Scivola e cadendo parte un colpo dal suo fucile. Muore un cacciatore

HomeIl siderurgico
Cantiere Taranto, a studio sgravi del 100% per chi assume lavoratori ex Ilva

BrindisiPub Ciporti
Fasano, incendio a un pub: terzo attentato in pochi mesi

MateraOperazione dei Cc
Pisticci, sorpresi in garage con 800 grammi di marijuana: in cella due 21enni

Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie»

Mittal «tratta» l'uscita da ex Ilva: un miliardo. Governo rilancia di altri 850 milioni

«Bari non abbocca»: così il popolo delle sardine riempie piazza Libertà

L'immigrato di Zalone divide il web, Valescchi: «È satira»

Balvano, la fabbrica dei desideri: gli introvabili Nutella Biscuits nascono in Basilicata

Rome, December 9 - The European Stability and Growth Pact must be revised, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Monday. In an interview with German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Gentiloni said the pact had been conceived at a moment of crisis and must now be rethought. "We have to highlight that these rules were born in a particular moment, in the context of a crisis," he said. "Now, however, we have emerged from this crisis". The Stability and Growth Pact (SGP) is a set of rules designed to ensure that countries in the European Union pursue sound public finances and coordinate their fiscal policies. It sets a budget deficit to GDP ratio of 3% and a public debt to GDP ratio of 60% as parameters to which EU members must adhere or tend. Gentiloni added that the EU also faces the challenges of the climate crisis, low growth and low inflation. "We have other challenges facing us: the fight against climate change and the danger of having, for a long period, low growth and low inflation," he told the German daily. "In this context," he said, "the European rules must be gradually adapted and adjusted". Gentiloni also said the EC did not see a recovery in 2020-2021. He added that Italy must not show a "resurgence of self-harming" over the reform of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which has roiled Italian politics. The opposition has accused the government of "betraying" Italians over the ESM reform. The government has denied claims it will jeopardise Italians' savings. The reform aims to make the ESM more like the IMF, with bailouts conditional on debt restructuring.

