Soccer: Tehran protests after Stramaccioni rescinds contract

Rome, December 9 - People took to the streets in Tehran Monday to protest against the government after league leaders Esteghlal's team coach, Italy's Andrea Stramaccioni, rescinded his contract for just cause. Hundreds of fans of Esteghlal protested outside the sports ministry. Esteghlal is top of the local Serie A and is the leading Iranian soccer team. The fans accuse the club and its owner the sports ministry of treating Stramaccioni unfairly. The authorities are fearing widespread unrest, sources said. The sports ministry is weighing whether to hold Monday's schedule of matches behind closed doors, they said. Stramaccioni, 43, is a former player who has managed Inter Milan, Udinese, Panathinaikos, and Sparta Prague.