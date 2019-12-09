Lunedì 09 Dicembre 2019 | 12:53

Milan
Woman in a coma after Milan bus accident dies

Rome
Stability pact must be revised says Gentiloni

Rome
Soccer: Tehran protests after Stramaccioni rescinds contract

Rome
Stability pact must be revised says Gentiloni

Florence
Quakes hit Florence area, churches damaged

Rome
Soccer: Inter go two clear as Juve lose at Lazio

Rome
Collina says Armenia illegal adoption report is false

Rome
Salvini under fire over Nutella snub

Rome
Fresh clashes within govt over 2020 Budget

Rome
Month-on-month retail sales down in Oct - ISTAT

Rome
Most Italians look at smartphones 1st, last every day

Al San Nicola
Il Bari aggancia il Potenza: la partita giocata in casa finisce 2-1

FoggiaL'estorsione
Foggia: «Vuoi essere protetto? Dacci 200 euro», 2 arresti

Baril'iniziativa
Bari, all'Istituto Don Milani inaugura il Mercatino della Solidarietà

Leccenel Salento
Nardò, melograni riprodotti illegalmente: sequestro da un milione di euro

Batnordbarese
Facevano motocross nel Parco dell'Alta Murgia: fuggono alla vista dei cc

PotenzaLa tragedia
Scivola e cadendo parte un colpo dal suo fucile. Muore un cacciatore

HomeIl siderurgico
Cantiere Taranto, a studio sgravi del 100% per chi assume lavoratori ex Ilva

BrindisiPub Ciporti
Fasano, incendio a un pub: terzo attentato in pochi mesi

MateraOperazione dei Cc
Pisticci, sorpresi in garage con 800 grammi di marijuana: in cella due 21enni

Da Ostuni al resto della Puglia: «I Rolex falsi finivano in tutte le gioiellerie»

Mittal «tratta» l'uscita da ex Ilva: un miliardo. Governo rilancia di altri 850 milioni

«Bari non abbocca»: così il popolo delle sardine riempie piazza Libertà

L'immigrato di Zalone divide il web, Valescchi: «È satira»

Balvano, la fabbrica dei desideri: gli introvabili Nutella Biscuits nascono in Basilicata

Rome

Soccer: Inter go two clear as Juve lose at Lazio

Talk of title tilt for third-placed Biancazzurri

Rome, December 9 - Inter Milan went two points clear of Juventus at the top of Serie A as the Nerazzurri drew 0-0 with Roma and the Bianconeri lost 3-1 at Lazio at the weekend. Inter are on 38 points from 15 games while the Turin giants, aiming for their ninths straight scudetto, are on 36. Lazio are third on 33 points, three points behind Juve. It was a thrilling come-from-behind win for the Biancazzurri as Luis Felipe, Serjei Milinkovic-Savic overcame a Cristiano Ronaldo strike before Caicedo added one for good measure at the death. The teams were trading blow for blow before Juan Cuadrado saw red early in the second half for a challenge on Ciro Immobile when the Lazio man had a straight run at goal. Asked abut the possibility of aiming for their third ever Serie A title, Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said "we have ambitions but we're just taking it one game at a time". Lazio are widely seen as playing the most attractive football in Serie A at the moment and are on a run of seven consecutive wins. Inter also have a fabulous front pairing in Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku. But the twin threat of the Argentine and the Belgian was snuffed out by a dogged Roma defence on Saturday night.

