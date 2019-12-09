Soccer: Inter go two clear as Juve lose at Lazio

Rome, December 9 - Inter Milan went two points clear of Juventus at the top of Serie A as the Nerazzurri drew 0-0 with Roma and the Bianconeri lost 3-1 at Lazio at the weekend. Inter are on 38 points from 15 games while the Turin giants, aiming for their ninths straight scudetto, are on 36. Lazio are third on 33 points, three points behind Juve. It was a thrilling come-from-behind win for the Biancazzurri as Luis Felipe, Serjei Milinkovic-Savic overcame a Cristiano Ronaldo strike before Caicedo added one for good measure at the death. The teams were trading blow for blow before Juan Cuadrado saw red early in the second half for a challenge on Ciro Immobile when the Lazio man had a straight run at goal. Asked abut the possibility of aiming for their third ever Serie A title, Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said "we have ambitions but we're just taking it one game at a time". Lazio are widely seen as playing the most attractive football in Serie A at the moment and are on a run of seven consecutive wins. Inter also have a fabulous front pairing in Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku. But the twin threat of the Argentine and the Belgian was snuffed out by a dogged Roma defence on Saturday night.