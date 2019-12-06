Salvini under fire over Nutella snub

Rome, December 6 - League leader Matteo Salvini came under fire from several quarters on Friday after saying they he has stopped eating Nutella because Turkish hazelnuts are used to make the chocolate spread. Deputy Industry Minister Stefano Buffagni was among the people to take issue with the announcement. "He's nuts," said Buffagni, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "His attack on one of Italy's best known and most widely sold products, Nutella, is proof. "Ferrero is a leading company in Italy that gives jobs to thousands of people. "It's true that Turkish hazalnuts are used. But a quarter of the hazelnuts come from Italy, which is unable to satisfy the demand for this product".