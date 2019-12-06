Most Italians look at smartphones 1st, last every day

Rome, December 6 - The latest report by the Italian institute for social research CENSIS said that over the past ten years, growing numbers of smartphones have led to greater similarity in people's daily habits. The report noted that 25.8% of Italians with a smartphone do not leave their home without taking a battery charger with them and that 50.9% check their cell phones as both the first and last thing they do every day. In 2018, the number of cell phones surpassed that of televisions for the first time.