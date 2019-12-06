Venerdì 06 Dicembre 2019 | 15:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Fresh clashes within govt over 2020 Budget

Fresh clashes within govt over 2020 Budget

 
Rome
Month-on-month retail sales down in Oct - ISTAT

Month-on-month retail sales down in Oct - ISTAT

 
Rome
Most Italians look at smartphones 1st, last every day

Most Italians look at smartphones 1st, last every day

 
Rome
Most Italians see racism, anti-Semitism on the rise

Most Italians see racism, anti-Semitism on the rise

 
Varese
Teacher suspended for 'slapping, insulting nursery kids'

Teacher suspended for 'slapping, insulting nursery kids'

 
Florence
Man trapped and raped woman for month in chicken coop

Man trapped and raped woman for month in chicken coop

 
Rome
Most Italians against leaving EU - CENSIS report

Most Italians against leaving EU - CENSIS report

 
Florence
The story of the three sets of Florence Baptistery doors

The story of the three sets of Florence Baptistery doors

 
BERLINO

Germania: Esken (Spd), chi teme le elezioni non le vince

 
Florence
Florence Baptistery doors together once again

Florence Baptistery doors together once again

 
Rome
Italian people are dogged by anxiety - CENSIS report

Italian people are dogged by anxiety - CENSIS report

 

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista
Bari calcio, Strambelli: «La quadratura è raggiunta»

Bari calcio, Strambelli: «La quadratura è raggiunta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
Bari, fingono che il cane sia randagio per non pagare cure veterinarie: a processo madre e figlia

Bari, fingono che il cane sia randagio per non pagare cure veterinarie: a processo madre e figlia

 
BrindisiIl 15 dicembre
Bomba a Brindisi, maxi evacuazione per 53mila persone: stop ad aerei e treni

Bomba a Brindisi, maxi evacuazione per 53mila persone: stop ad aerei e treni

 
LecceL'indagine
Taviano, bimbo scomparso nel 1977: si cercano i resti in un pozzo

Taviano, bimbo scomparso nel 1977: si cercano i resti in un pozzo

 
HomeLa storia
Lagonegro, anziano disperato ruba del cibo: i carabinieri gli pagano il conto

Lagonegro, anziano disperato ruba del cibo: i carabinieri gli pagano il conto

 
BatIl posto fisso
Barletta, diventerà netturbino con 110 e lode in ingegneria edile: la storia

Barletta, diventerà netturbino con 110 e lode in ingegneria edile: la storia

 
FoggiaAeroporto
Foggia, Gino Lisa: iniziati i lavori di prolungamento della pista

Foggia, Gino Lisa: iniziati i lavori di prolungamento della pista

 
TarantoIl folle gesto
Taranto, minaccia di gettarsi dal cornicione del lungomare: salvata dalla polizia

Taranto, minaccia di gettarsi dal cornicione del lungomare: salvata dalla polizia

 
MateraIl colpo
Matera, arrestato bandito 26enne. Aveva un biglietto d'aereo pronto per partire

Matera, arrestato bandito 26enne: aveva un biglietto d'aereo pronto per partire

 

i più letti

Bari, droga e armi: blitz antimafia contro clan Parisi-Palermiti-Milella, 15 arresti

Bari, traffico di droga e armi: 12 arresti clan di Japigia. Il «racconto» di una telecamera

Taranto, maestra picchiata a scuola dai genitori di un alunno

Taranto, maestra picchiata a scuola dai genitori di un alunno

Ha un malore dopo la sua festa di laurea a Ferrara: morto studente potentino

Ha un malore dopo la sua festa di laurea a Ferrara: morto studente potentino

Bitonto, nonna ruba le palle da albero di Natale addobbato per strada

Bitonto, la nonnina fa «shopping» e ruba le palle dall'albero di Natale per strada

Bari, inaugurato nuovo ospedale riabilitativo Maugeri a Santa Fara

Bari, inaugurato nuovo ospedale riabilitativo Maugeri a Santa Fara

Rome

Most Italians look at smartphones 1st, last every day

More cell phones than TVs for first time in 2018

Most Italians look at smartphones 1st, last every day

Rome, December 6 - The latest report by the Italian institute for social research CENSIS said that over the past ten years, growing numbers of smartphones have led to greater similarity in people's daily habits. The report noted that 25.8% of Italians with a smartphone do not leave their home without taking a battery charger with them and that 50.9% check their cell phones as both the first and last thing they do every day. In 2018, the number of cell phones surpassed that of televisions for the first time.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati