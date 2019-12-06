Most Italians see racism, anti-Semitism on the rise

Fresh clashes within govt over 2020 Budget
Rome
06 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 6 - Most Italian people think racism and anti-Semitism are on the rise, according to a new report by research institute CENSIS. It said 69.8% of the people it surveyed for the report said episodes of intolerance and racism towards migrants have increased in recent years. It said 58% thought anti-Semitism had increased too.
