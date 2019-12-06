Teacher suspended for 'slapping, insulting nursery kids'

Venerdì 06 Dicembre 2019 | 13:51

Woman allegedly gave one child nightmares

(ANSA)- Varese, December 6 - A teacher at a nursery school in Coquio Trevisago in the Varese area has been suspended from her profession for six months by a preliminary investigative judge on charges of mistreating children between the ages of a few months old and two years old. The woman was alleged to have screamed at and insulted the children and at times slapped them and left them alone when they were in crying fits. The probe began after one child started having nightmares and problems relating with others. The woman allegedly insulted the children by calling them names, including one used for people from disadvantaged rural areas, and said such things as "you are disgusting". Carabinieri police said that the woman had been mistreating the children since 2017 and had done so at least 20 times.

