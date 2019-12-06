Venerdì 06 Dicembre 2019 | 13:56

Varese
Teacher suspended for 'slapping, insulting nursery kids'

Florence
Man trapped and raped woman for month in chicken coop

Rome
Most Italians against leaving EU - CENSIS report

Florence
The story of the three sets of Florence Baptistery doors

BERLINO

Germania: Esken (Spd), chi teme le elezioni non le vince

 
Florence
Florence Baptistery doors together once again

Rome
Italian people are dogged by anxiety - CENSIS report

Italian foreign min calls for Libyan ceasefire and dialogue

Rome
Rome bus goes up in flames during the night

Rome
Govt meets again on budget law, Renzi says crisis possible

Rome
Rapper Fedez says risks getting MS

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista
Bari calcio, Strambelli: «La quadratura è raggiunta»

FoggiaAeroporto
Foggia, Gino Lisa: iniziati i lavori di prolungamento della pista

LecceSanità
Lecce, al via screening gratuiti per la prevenzione del tumore del colon retto

BariLa polemica
L'auto di Fantozzi spunta ad Acquaviva: addobbo natalizio o ironica trovata?

TarantoIl folle gesto
Taranto, minaccia di gettarsi dal cornicione del lungomare: salvata dalla polizia

MateraIl colpo
Matera, arrestato bandito 26enne. Aveva un biglietto d'aereo pronto per partire

BrindisiAtto vandalico
Brindisi, l'autobus non si ferma e lui gli lancia contro una pietra: denunciato

BatIn zona Zagaria
Andria, scattano i sigilli a discarica abusiva di 23 mila metri quadri

PotenzaA Rionero in Vulture
Compravendita illegale di loculi: indagati nel Potentino

Gettavano salme in fosse comuni per liberare loculi nel cimitero: 6 arresti nel Potentino VD

 

Florence

Man trapped and raped woman for month in chicken coop

Brother's ex-wife tied up and beaten, credit cards used

Florence, December 6 - A 55-year-old Italian man has been arrested in the Florence countryside for kidnapping and raping the 53-year-old former wife of one of his brothers. The man had trapped the women for about a month, keeping her tied up the entire time except for a couple of times per day when she would be fed with such things as water and biscuits. The woman managed to escape and, after walking 6 km in the woods, asked for help from a passerby. The man is accused of kidnapping, personal injury, rape, domestic violence, robbery, and illegal use of payment cards. Carabinieri police say that the kidnapping occurred in early September, when the man - helped by another brother - used deception to get the woman to visit his home in an isolated area of Val di Sieve. After beating and typing her up, the man allegedly forced the woman to write a letter to her ex-husband to say that she was moving abroad in order to justify her disappearance and a false statement allowing her kidnapper's female partner to use her credit card.

