Most Italians against leaving EU - CENSIS report

Rome, December 6 - Most Italians are not in favour of following Britain's lead and leaving the European Union, with 62% saying it would not be a good idea, according to a report released on Friday by research institute CENSIS. The report said 25% were in favour of 'Italexit'. It said 61% are against returning to having the Lira as Italy's currency, with 24% in favour. Almost half, 48% are against bringing back customs checks within the EU, on the grounds that it would hamper the free movement of good and people, while 32% would like them back.