Italian people are dogged by anxiety - CENSIS report

Rome, December 6 - The dominant feeling for 65% of the Italian population is uncertainty, according to research institute CENSIS's latest report on the country's social situation. The report, which was released on Friday, said that widespread anxiety and distrust have led some people to adopt "individual strategies" of self-defence while others are subject to "increasing antidemocratic impulses". It said that many people are hoping for the arrival of a Messiah-like "strongman who solves everything". Indeed, the report said 48% are in favour of having a "strongman in power" who does not need to worry about parliament and elections.