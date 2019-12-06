Rome bus goes up in flames during the night

Italian people are dogged by anxiety - CENSIS report
Rome
06 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 6 - At 1 AM on Friday, a bus that was returning to a Tor Vergata depot in the Italian capital went up in flames. The driver tried unsuccessfully to put out the fire. The vehicle had been in use for 15 years. The cause of the fire is not yet known. It is the latest in a string of similar incidents to hit Rome buses. photo: an archive photo of a Rome bus in flames.
