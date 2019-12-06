Italian foreign min calls for Libyan ceasefire and dialogue

(ANSAmed) - ROME, DECEMBER 6 - Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday called for a ceasefire in Libya in his opening remarks at the Med Dialogues event in Rome. Di Maio noted that amid a "growing race for ever more sophisticated weapons and foreign mercenaries, the Italy's position is based on three guiding lines: urge all parties involved to avoid further escalation and achieve a ceasefire; restart political dialogue, continuing to support UN efforts; and foster cohesion of the international community and the reaching of a lasting political solution, in the interests of the Libyan population." In line with this approach, he added, "we hold that it is crucial that the various international players involved in the conflict stop their external interference and violations of the UN embargo." The foreign minister noted that "Libya represents an emblematic case due to the plurality of national interests at play and to the integrated approach of our actions. Italy's national interest in Libya is anchored to the principles of unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the country. This objective can be achieved only by promoting dialogue among the various Libya political players and all the international ones that are the most involved." Di Maio said that on Friday evening he would be chairing a ministerial-level meeting of countries neighbouring on Libya, "which involves our partners most directly affected by the crisis", he said. "This is a way," he added, "even if indirectly, to bring their voice to the international conference planned in Berlin and wanted by UN Special Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame, on which the Italian foreign ministry is actively working." (ANSAmed) .