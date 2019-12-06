Govt meets again on budget law, Renzi says crisis possible

Rome, December 6 - The parties in the ruling coalition were was meeting again Friday to seek accord on taxes to be contained to the 2020 budget law. The liberal Italia Viva (IV) party under former premier Matteo Renzi has asked to repeal new taxes on plastics, sugar, and car companies. The centre-right has threatened to vote for the IV proposal. Premier Giuseppe Conte has asked the technical experts at the finance ministry to make additional efforts to find the resources and has meanwhile said that the political climate is positive. Renzi is less optimistic and has said that there is a 50% likelihood of a political crisis. The Lower House is awaiting the final vote on the tax decree. The premier has rejected the ArcelorMittal plan for the former steelworks group ILVA, which features 4,700 lay-offs. The FIM, FIOM, and UIL trade unions will be striking on December 9 against the ArcelorMittal plan.