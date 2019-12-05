Giovedì 05 Dicembre 2019 | 19:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Rapper Fedez says risks getting MS

Rapper Fedez says risks getting MS

 
Milan
Fitch also ups Italian banks outlook to stable

Fitch also ups Italian banks outlook to stable

 
Rome
Lombardy restricted freedom of religion - top court

Lombardy restricted freedom of religion - top court

 
Rome
League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

 
Rome
Greater coop over Regeni case Di Maio tells Shoukry

Greater coop over Regeni case Di Maio tells Shoukry

 
Bologna
Villa caretaker shoots intruder dead

Villa caretaker shoots intruder dead

 
Rome
League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

 
Rome
First gene therapy against haemophilia in Milan

First gene therapy against haemophilia in Milan

 
Rome

First gene therapy against haemophilia in Milan

 
Rome
League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

 
Rome
10 arrested for graft in Rome

10 arrested for graft in Rome

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
«Bari blindato e spietato». Perrotta promette ruggiti

«Bari blindato e spietato». Perrotta promette ruggiti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaLa tragedia
Ha un malore dopo la sua festa di laurea a Ferrara: morto studente potentino

Ha un malore dopo la sua festa di laurea a Ferrara: morto studente potentino

 
MateraIl film
«No time to Die», ecco il trailer dell'ultimo James Bond girato a Matera

«No time to Die», ecco il trailer dell'ultimo James Bond girato a Matera

 
BatGiustizia svenduta
«Sistema Trani», la Cassazione annulla custodia ex pm Nardi

«Sistema Trani», la Cassazione annulla custodia ex pm Nardi

 
BariIl caso
Altamura, ex discarica Tradeco, Stea: «Un mln per risanamento ambientale»

Altamura, ex discarica Tradeco, Stea: «Un mln per risanamento ambientale»

 
TarantoAmore malato
Taranto, rapisce e tenta di strangolare la sue ex compagna: arrestato

Taranto, rapisce e tenta di strangolare la sue ex compagna: arrestato

 
FoggiaLa sentenza
Ascoli Satriano, agricoltore 67enne condannato a 10 anni di carcere: uccise il figlio dell'amante

Ascoli Satriano, uccise il figlio dell'amante: condannato a 10 anni

 
LecceOperazione della Polizia
Gallipoli, scoperta fabbrica abusiva fuochi d'artificio: arrestati padre e figlio

Gallipoli, scoperta fabbrica abusiva fuochi d'artificio: arrestati padre e figlio

 
BrindisiUn disoccupato
Latiano, maltratta e picchia la convivente: allontanato da casa

Latiano, maltratta e picchia la convivente: allontanato da casa

 

i più letti

Giuro di droga nel Potentinoecco chi sono i 54 indagati

Giro di droga nel Potentino
ecco chi sono i 54 indagati

Taranto, maestra picchiata a scuola dai genitori di un alunno

Taranto, maestra picchiata a scuola dai genitori di un alunno

Bari, droga e armi: blitz antimafia contro clan Parisi-Palermiti-Milella, 15 arresti

Bari, traffico di droga e armi: 12 arresti clan di Japigia. Il «racconto» di una telecamera

Bitonto, nonna ruba le palle da albero di Natale addobbato per strada

Bitonto, la nonnina fa «shopping» e ruba le palle dall'albero di Natale per strada

Ex Ilva, si decide il futuro: vertice al Mise. Mittal insiste con 5mila esuberi

Taranto, Mittal conferma 5mila esuberi. Sindacati: sciopero il 10
Melucci: catastrofe annunciata

Rome

Rapper Fedez says risks getting MS

'Anomaly' predisposes him to disease says pop star

Rapper Fedez says risks getting MS

Rome, December 5 - Rapper Fedez said Thursday he risked getting multiple sclerosis. He said a recent scan had turned up an anomaly that put him at risk of developing MS. Fedez said this had led to a number of life style changes and on him changing some of his priorities. Fedez, 30, is one of Italy's biggest pop stars. His glitzy marriage to influencer Chiara Ferragni last year dominated popular magazine coverage for months.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati