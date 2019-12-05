Rapper Fedez says risks getting MS

Rome, December 5 - Rapper Fedez said Thursday he risked getting multiple sclerosis. He said a recent scan had turned up an anomaly that put him at risk of developing MS. Fedez said this had led to a number of life style changes and on him changing some of his priorities. Fedez, 30, is one of Italy's biggest pop stars. His glitzy marriage to influencer Chiara Ferragni last year dominated popular magazine coverage for months.