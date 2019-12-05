Fitch also ups Italian banks outlook to stable
Milan
05 Dicembre 2019
Milan, December 5 - Fitch ratings agency on Thursday upped Italian banks' outlook to stable, following a recent similar decision by Moody's. It said it expected Italian banks' performance has stabilised. It also said assets had improved.
