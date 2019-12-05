Lombardy restricted freedom of religion - top court

Fitch also ups Italian banks outlook to stable
Rome
05 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 5 - Lombardy restricted freedom of religion in barring the construction of mosques, Italy's top court said Thursday. The Constitutional Court said freedom of religion was guaranteed by Article 19 of the Italian Constitution. Lombardy has been governed for years by the anti-migrant Euroskeptic and nationalist League party. photo: LOmbardy Governor Attilio Fontana
