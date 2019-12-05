Giovedì 05 Dicembre 2019 | 17:49

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Fitch also ups Italian banks outlook to stable

Fitch also ups Italian banks outlook to stable

 
Rome
Lombardy restricted freedom of religion - top court

Lombardy restricted freedom of religion - top court

 
Rome
League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

 
Rome
Greater coop over Regeni case Di Maio tells Shoukry

Greater coop over Regeni case Di Maio tells Shoukry

 
Bologna
Villa caretaker shoots intruder dead

Villa caretaker shoots intruder dead

 
Rome
League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

 
Rome
First gene therapy against haemophilia in Milan

First gene therapy against haemophilia in Milan

 
Rome

First gene therapy against haemophilia in Milan

 
Rome
League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

 
Rome
10 arrested for graft in Rome

10 arrested for graft in Rome

 
Milan
Tramp dies of cold in Milan

Tramp dies of cold in Milan

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
«Bari blindato e spietato». Perrotta promette ruggiti

«Bari blindato e spietato». Perrotta promette ruggiti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaLa decisione
Potenza, il Tar respinge il ricorso: ballottaggio valido

Potenza, il Tar respinge il ricorso: ballottaggio valido

 
BariLa curiosità
San Nicola, il «pugile» che schiaffeggiò l’eretico ispira un artista canadese

San Nicola, il «pugile» che schiaffeggiò l’eretico ispira un artista canadese

 
TarantoAmore malato
Taranto, rapisce e tenta di strangolare la sue ex compagna: arrestato

Taranto, rapisce e tenta di strangolare la sue ex compagna: arrestato

 
FoggiaLa sentenza
Ascoli Satriano, agricoltore 67enne condannato a 10 anni di carcere: uccise il figlio dell'amante

Ascoli Satriano, uccise il figlio dell'amante: condannato a 10 anni

 
LecceOperazione della Polizia
Gallipoli, scoperta fabbrica abusiva fuochi d'artificio: arrestati padre e figlio

Gallipoli, scoperta fabbrica abusiva fuochi d'artificio: arrestati padre e figlio

 
BrindisiUn disoccupato
Latiano, maltratta e picchia la convivente: allontanato da casa

Latiano, maltratta e picchia la convivente: allontanato da casa

 
MateraIl riconoscimento
La città di Matera premia Carolyn Smith e Mauro Boldrini

La città di Matera premia Carolyn Smith e Mauro Boldrini

 
BatIl grido d'aiuto
Bat, olivicoltori preoccupati per criminalità e prezzi: «Esercito nelle campagne»

Barletta, olivicoltori preoccupati per criminalità e prezzi: «Esercito nelle campagne»

 

i più letti

Giuro di droga nel Potentinoecco chi sono i 54 indagati

Giro di droga nel Potentino
ecco chi sono i 54 indagati

Taranto, maestra picchiata a scuola dai genitori di un alunno

Taranto, maestra picchiata a scuola dai genitori di un alunno

Bari, droga e armi: blitz antimafia contro clan Parisi-Palermiti-Milella, 15 arresti

Bari, traffico di droga e armi: 12 arresti clan di Japigia. Il «racconto» di una telecamera

Bitonto, nonna ruba le palle da albero di Natale addobbato per strada

Bitonto, la nonnina fa «shopping» e ruba le palle dall'albero di Natale per strada

Ex Ilva, si decide il futuro: vertice al Mise. Mittal insiste con 5mila esuberi

Taranto, Mittal conferma 5mila esuberi. Sindacati: sciopero il 10
Melucci: catastrofe annunciata

Bologna

Villa caretaker shoots intruder dead

Near Bologna

Villa caretaker shoots intruder dead

Bologna, December 5 - The caretaker of a villa near Bologna on Thursday morning shot dead an intruder. The watchman, 68, fired five shots with a pistol for which he has a license, source said. The villa is in the countryside near Bazzano. He fired the shots after hearing noise outside the villa. The dead man was said to be aged between 20 and 25. He was without documents and is still being identified. The man was believed to have been accompanied by others who helped him break into a building. Bologna prosecutors said they would "try to verify the whys and wherefores of the pistol shot, on the basis of the applicability of the right to self defence law and excessive force". The last government boosted the right of legitimate self defence along the lines of America's stand your ground laws.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati