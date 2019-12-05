League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

Rome, December 5 - The rightist nationalist opposition League party of Matteo Salvini wants to leave the euro and is therefore an enemy of Italy, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Thursday. "It's well known that (House Budget Committee Chair Claudio) Borghi and the League are for exiting the euro and therefore they confirm themselves as enemies of Italy's interests, and of safeguarding savings," he said. "If we were to do to do what Borghi says the Italians would lose a lot of money, the value of their wages and their pensions would be drastically reduced, and therefore Italy would be a much poorer country, it is a failed recipe which luckily does not meet with Italians' favour". Gualtieri was speaking to journalists at the end of an ECOFIN meeting in Brussels. Borghi has recently toned down his strongly euroskeptic views.