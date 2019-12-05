First gene therapy against haemophilia in Milan

Rome, December 5 - The first experimental gene therapy to treat a patient affected by serious haemophilia A has been completed in Milan, sources said Thursday. At Milan's Policlinico Hospital, in fact, "the first patient was treated at the start of November, and today after almost four weeks from the infusion he is in good conditions and is leading a regular life," they said. The therapy will enable him to avoid the frequent infusions which he had to received up till now, and to have a coagulation of the blood equal to that of any normal person.