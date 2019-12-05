Giovedì 05 Dicembre 2019 | 16:04

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bologna
Villa caretaker shoots intruder dead

Villa caretaker shoots intruder dead

 
Rome
League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

 
Rome
First gene therapy against haemophilia in Milan

First gene therapy against haemophilia in Milan

 
Rome

First gene therapy against haemophilia in Milan

 
Rome
League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

League wants to exit euro, enemy of Italy - Gualtieri

 
Rome
10 arrested for graft in Rome

10 arrested for graft in Rome

 
Milan
Tramp dies of cold in Milan

Tramp dies of cold in Milan

 
Palermo
Sicily mayor arrested for graft

Sicily mayor arrested for graft

 
Rome
Held up Eurogroup ESM reform talks - Gualtieri

Held up Eurogroup ESM reform talks - Gualtieri

 
Rome
Italy 7th in OECD for tax burden

Italy 7th in OECD for tax burden

 
Rome
A.Mittal plan not OK, we reject it - Conte

A.Mittal plan not OK, we reject it - Conte

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
«Bari blindato e spietato». Perrotta promette ruggiti

«Bari blindato e spietato». Perrotta promette ruggiti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaLa sentenza
Ascoli Satriano, agricoltore 67enne condannato a 10 anni di carcere: uccise il figlio dell'amante

Ascoli Satriano, uccise il figlio dell'amante: condannato a 10 anni

 
PotenzaIl personaggio
Potenza, 33enne conquista Londra: cervellone digitale di giorno, deejay di notte

Potenza, 33enne conquista Londra: cervellone digitale di giorno, deejay di notte

 
BariSanità
Bari, inaugurato nuovo ospedale riabilitativo Maugeri a Santa Fara

Bari, inaugurato nuovo ospedale riabilitativo Maugeri a Santa Fara

 
TarantoSpaccio in città
Taranto, aveva un panetto di hashish sul comodino in camera da letto: arrestato un 31enne

Taranto, un panetto di hashish in camera da letto: arrestato 31enne

 
LecceOperazione della Polizia
Gallipoli, scoperta fabbrica abusiva fuochi d'artificio: arrestati padre e figlio

Gallipoli, scoperta fabbrica abusiva fuochi d'artificio: arrestati padre e figlio

 
BrindisiUn disoccupato
Latiano, maltratta e picchia la convivente: allontanato da casa

Latiano, maltratta e picchia la convivente: allontanato da casa

 
MateraIl riconoscimento
La città di Matera premia Carolyn Smith e Mauro Boldrini

La città di Matera premia Carolyn Smith e Mauro Boldrini

 
BatIl grido d'aiuto
Bat, olivicoltori preoccupati per criminalità e prezzi: «Esercito nelle campagne»

Barletta, olivicoltori preoccupati per criminalità e prezzi: «Esercito nelle campagne»

 

i più letti

Giuro di droga nel Potentinoecco chi sono i 54 indagati

Giro di droga nel Potentino
ecco chi sono i 54 indagati

Taranto, maestra picchiata a scuola dai genitori di un alunno

Taranto, maestra picchiata a scuola dai genitori di un alunno

Bari, droga e armi: blitz antimafia contro clan Parisi-Palermiti-Milella, 15 arresti

Bari, traffico di droga e armi: 12 arresti clan di Japigia. Il «racconto» di una telecamera

Bitonto, nonna ruba le palle da albero di Natale addobbato per strada

Bitonto, la nonnina fa «shopping» e ruba le palle dall'albero di Natale per strada

Ex Ilva, si decide il futuro: vertice al Mise. Mittal insiste con 5mila esuberi

Taranto, Mittal conferma 5mila esuberi. Sindacati: sciopero il 10
Melucci: catastrofe annunciata

Rome

First gene therapy against haemophilia in Milan

Averts frequent blood transfusions

Rome, December 5 - The first experimental gene therapy to treat a patient affected by serious haemophilia A has been completed in Milan, sources said Thursday. At Milan's Policlinico Hospital, in fact, "the first patient was treated at the start of November, and today after almost four weeks from the infusion he is in good conditions and is leading a regular life," they said. The therapy will enable him to avoid the frequent infusions which he had to received up till now, and to have a coagulation of the blood equal to that of any normal person.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati