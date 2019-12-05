10 arrested for graft in Rome

Rome, December 5 - Ten people including businessmen and public officials were arrested for graft in Rome on Thursday. The arrested persons have been charged with corruption, defrauding the State, and bid rigging, police said. Three entrepreneurs working in the construction sector, private managers and public officials in the customs and monopolies agency were arrested. The flying squad's anti-corruption section also seized more than nine million euros in assets. The probe concerned illicit ties between a business group and some public functionaries in assigning contracts for managing and restructuring property owned by the economy ministry's pension fund, police said. Two businessmen were taken to preventive custody in jail and eight other persons including public officials were placed under house arrest. The businessmen were named as Ernesto and Gianfranco Brozzetti, two builders. A house-arrest warrant was served in absentia on a Banca Mediolanum manager who is currently abroad.