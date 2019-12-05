Tramp dies of cold in Milan

Milan, December 5 - A tramp died of the cold on the outskirts of Milan on Thursday, police said. His body was found at Molino Dorino, covered with a duvet. Police said he had been dead for several hours. The homeless man was named as Nica Tudor, 64, originally from Romania. He was disabled and confined to a wheelchair. A student reported seeing him slumped at the entrance to a metro stop early on Thursday morning. Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to do anything for him. An autopsy has been ordered.