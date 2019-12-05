Tramp dies of cold in Milan

Villa caretaker shoots intruder dead
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Gallipoli, scoperta fabbrica abusiva fuochi d'artificio: arrestati padre e figlio
i più letti
Milan
05 Dicembre 2019
Milan, December 5 - A tramp died of the cold on the outskirts of Milan on Thursday, police said. His body was found at Molino Dorino, covered with a duvet. Police said he had been dead for several hours. The homeless man was named as Nica Tudor, 64, originally from Romania. He was disabled and confined to a wheelchair. A student reported seeing him slumped at the entrance to a metro stop early on Thursday morning. Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to do anything for him. An autopsy has been ordered.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su