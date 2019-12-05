Italy 7th in OECD for tax burden

Sicily mayor arrested for graft
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Gallipoli, scoperta fabbrica abusiva fuochi d'artificio: arrestati padre e figlio
i più letti
Rome
05 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 5 - Italy is seventh in the OECD for tax burden at 42% of GDP, the Paris-based group said Thursday. In 2018 the tax burden was 42.1%, it said. The OECD average was 34.3%. France was top at over 46%. Mexico was bottom with 16%. The data were contained in the OECD's latest Revenue Statistics. The government has denied opposition claims that the 2020 budget bill will raise the tax burden.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su