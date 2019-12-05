Italy 7th in OECD for tax burden

Rome, December 5 - Italy is seventh in the OECD for tax burden at 42% of GDP, the Paris-based group said Thursday. In 2018 the tax burden was 42.1%, it said. The OECD average was 34.3%. France was top at over 46%. Mexico was bottom with 16%. The data were contained in the OECD's latest Revenue Statistics. The government has denied opposition claims that the 2020 budget bill will raise the tax burden.