Bomb sent to interior ministry defused

05 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 5 - A parcel bomb sent to the Italian interior ministry was defused at the end of October, the website of magazine Leggo said Thursday. The bomb was intercepted at the sorting office in Via Ostiense and defused by a police bomb squad, the site said. The parcel was primed to explode, investigators confirmed Thursday. It contained a fuse with batteries attached to a container with gunpowder inside, they said. Investigations are ongoing, sources said. An initial probe appears to have ruled out "anarchist or insurrectionist circles", they said. The package was addressed to "the interior ministry, without an individual addressee. A sorting office worker stopped it after seeing something on an X-ray scan. Investigations are being carried out by DIGOS security police and anti-terror units. The bomb could have killed or maimed, police said. photo: Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese
