Giovedì 05 Dicembre 2019 | 14:22

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Palermo
Sicily mayor arrested for graft

Sicily mayor arrested for graft

 
Rome
Held up Eurogroup ESM reform talks - Gualtieri

Held up Eurogroup ESM reform talks - Gualtieri

 
Rome
Italy 7th in OECD for tax burden

Italy 7th in OECD for tax burden

 
Rome
A.Mittal plan not OK, we reject it - Conte

A.Mittal plan not OK, we reject it - Conte

 
Rome
No to govt at all costs says Delrio on statute row

No to govt at all costs says Delrio on statute row

 
Rome
Italy 'claims FCA undervalued Chrysler by 5.6 bn'

Italy 'claims FCA undervalued Chrysler by 5.6 bn'

 
Rome
Bomb sent to interior ministry defused

Bomb sent to interior ministry defused

 
Rome
Household income up but inequality widens - ISTAT

Household income up but inequality widens - ISTAT

 
Rome
Held up Eurogroup ESM reform talks - Gualtieri

Held up Eurogroup ESM reform talks - Gualtieri

 
London
Conte 'doing fantastic job' says Trump

Conte 'doing fantastic job' says Trump

 
Rome
Govt to halve plastic tax and exclude recycled goods

Govt to halve plastic tax and exclude recycled goods

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
«Bari blindato e spietato». Perrotta promette ruggiti

«Bari blindato e spietato». Perrotta promette ruggiti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl personaggio
Potenza, 33enne conquista Londra: cervellone digitale di giorno, deejay di notte

Potenza, 33enne conquista Londra: cervellone digitale di giorno, deejay di notte

 
BariSanità
Bari, inaugurato nuovo ospedale riabilitativo Maugeri a Santa Fara

Bari, inaugurato nuovo ospedale riabilitativo Maugeri a Santa Fara

 
TarantoSpaccio in città
Taranto, aveva un panetto di hashish sul comodino in camera da letto: arrestato un 31enne

Taranto, un panetto di hashish in camera da letto: arrestato 31enne

 
LecceOperazione della Polizia
Gallipoli, scoperta fabbrica abusiva fuochi d'artificio: arrestati padre e figlio

Gallipoli, scoperta fabbrica abusiva fuochi d'artificio: arrestati padre e figlio

 
BrindisiUn disoccupato
Latiano, maltratta e picchia la convivente: allontanato da casa

Latiano, maltratta e picchia la convivente: allontanato da casa

 
FoggiaIl caso
Ritrovato nella stazione di Foggia uomo scomparso 10 giorni fa a Bari

Ritrovato nella stazione di Foggia uomo scomparso 10 giorni fa a Bari

 
MateraIl riconoscimento
La città di Matera premia Carolyn Smith e Mauro Boldrini

La città di Matera premia Carolyn Smith e Mauro Boldrini

 
BatIl grido d'aiuto
Bat, olivicoltori preoccupati per criminalità e prezzi: «Esercito nelle campagne»

Barletta, olivicoltori preoccupati per criminalità e prezzi: «Esercito nelle campagne»

 

i più letti

Giuro di droga nel Potentinoecco chi sono i 54 indagati

Giro di droga nel Potentino
ecco chi sono i 54 indagati

Taranto, maestra picchiata a scuola dai genitori di un alunno

Taranto, maestra picchiata a scuola dai genitori di un alunno

Bitonto, nonna ruba le palle da albero di Natale addobbato per strada

Bitonto, la nonnina fa «shopping» e ruba le palle dall'albero di Natale per strada

Bari, droga e armi: blitz antimafia contro clan Parisi-Palermiti-Milella, 15 arresti

Bari, traffico di droga e armi: 12 arresti clan di Japigia. Il «racconto» di una telecamera

Ex Ilva, si decide il futuro: vertice al Mise. Mittal insiste con 5mila esuberi

Taranto, Mittal conferma 5mila esuberi. Sindacati: sciopero il 10
Melucci: catastrofe annunciata

Rome

Bomb sent to interior ministry defused

Stopped at sorting office at end October

Bomb sent to interior ministry defused

Rome, December 5 - A parcel bomb sent to the Italian interior ministry was defused at the end of October, the website of magazine Leggo said Thursday. The bomb was intercepted at the sorting office in Via Ostiense and defused by a police bomb squad, the site said. The parcel was primed to explode, investigators confirmed Thursday. It contained a fuse with batteries attached to a container with gunpowder inside, they said. Investigations are ongoing, sources said. An initial probe appears to have ruled out "anarchist or insurrectionist circles", they said. The package was addressed to "the interior ministry, without an individual addressee. A sorting office worker stopped it after seeing something on an X-ray scan. Investigations are being carried out by DIGOS security police and anti-terror units. The bomb could have killed or maimed, police said. photo: Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati