Govt to halve plastic tax and exclude recycled goods

Rome, December 4 - The Italian government plans to cut a tax on plastics by half and exclude products that contain recycled and biodegradable plastic. The move was contained in an amendment to the 2020 budget bill currently in the budget committee. The amount has been set at 50 cents per kg and will exclude all medical devices and containers and not only syringes, as was in the first draft. Expected revenue will thus drop by 767 in 2020 from 1.1 bn euros.