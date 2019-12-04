Mercoledì 04 Dicembre 2019 | 20:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

London
Conte 'doing fantastic job' says Trump

Conte 'doing fantastic job' says Trump

 
Rome
Govt to halve plastic tax and exclude recycled goods

Govt to halve plastic tax and exclude recycled goods

 
Sao Paulo
Brazil security sector unites Brazil and Italy fairs

Brazil security sector unites Brazil and Italy fairs

 
Rome
Lazio ultra arrested for assaulting Carabiniere post-match

Lazio ultra arrested for assaulting Carabiniere post-match

 
Rome
Unions reject new A.Mittal plan

Unions reject new A.Mittal plan

 
Genoa
Girl, 3, dies after falling from balcony

Girl, 3, dies after falling from balcony

 
Rome
Unions reject new A.Mittal plan

Unions reject new A.Mittal plan

 
Genoa
Girl, 3, dies after falling from balcony

Girl, 3, dies after falling from balcony

 
Macerata
Pakistani man gets life for killing daughter

Pakistani man gets life for killing daughter

 
London
Conte rules out veto on ESM, says govt not split

Conte rules out veto on ESM, says govt not split

 
Washington
I didn't speak to Trump about 5G - Conte

I didn't speak to Trump about 5G - Conte

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
«Bari blindato e spietato». Perrotta promette ruggiti

«Bari blindato e spietato». Perrotta promette ruggiti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoNei 50 rana
Nuovo, nuovo record della 14enne tarantina Pilato: prima agli Europei

Nuoto, record della 14enne tarantina Pilato: prima agli Europei

 
FoggiaIl caso
Ritrovato nella stazione di Foggia uomo scomparso 10 giorni fa a Bari

Ritrovato nella stazione di Foggia uomo scomparso 10 giorni fa a Bari

 
MateraIl riconoscimento
La città di Matera premia Carolyn Smith e Mauro Boldrini

La città di Matera premia Carolyn Smith e Mauro Boldrini

 
FoggiaA San Paolo di Civitate
Auto finisce contro albero: morto 44enne nel Foggiano

Auto finisce contro albero: morto 44enne nel Foggiano

 
BrindisiIl caso
Brindisi, si finge carabiniere e tenta di truffare un'83enne: arrestato

Brindisi, si finge carabiniere e tenta di truffare una 83enne: arrestato

 
HomeElezioni
Potenza, terzo round tra Tramutoli e Guarente davanti al Tar

Potenza, terzo round tra Tramutoli e Guarente davanti al Tar

 
LecceAd Alezio
Gallipoli, i cartapestai traslocano e il Carnevale è salvo

Gallipoli, i cartapestai traslocano e il Carnevale è salvo

 
BatIl grido d'aiuto
Bat, olivicoltori preoccupati per criminalità e prezzi: «Esercito nelle campagne»

Barletta, olivicoltori preoccupati per criminalità e prezzi: «Esercito nelle campagne»

 

i più letti

Giuro di droga nel Potentinoecco chi sono i 54 indagati

Giro di droga nel Potentino
ecco chi sono i 54 indagati

Mafia nigeriana, da Bari decine di arresti in Italia: rapine, estorsioni, prostituzione

Mafia nigeriana, da Bari oltre 30 arresti in Italia e all'estero: la base era il Cara. Prostituzione ed elemosine: le due gang

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

Mafia,, il Governo scioglie il consiglio comunale: infiltrazione della Scu

Mafia, il Governo scioglie il Comune di Carmiano: infiltrazioni della Scu

London

Conte 'doing fantastic job' says Trump

Italy safe in China 5G projects, didn't talk about tariffs - PM

Conte 'doing fantastic job' says Trump

London, December 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte "is doing a fantastic job, he has become very popular in Italy and I'm not surprised at that," President Donald Trump said before bilateral talks Wednesday. Trump called Conte "a good friend". "We have many topics to discuss, including trade and the Mediterranean," added Trump. Conte responded with a tweet in which he thanked Trump and said "we are doing a great job together, as allies and friends". Conte said after the talks with Trump that "I clarified to Trump that we will apply our legislation, which is among the most advanced, and this will ensure protection from any risk" connected with Chinese 5G projects. Conte said that "we didn't talk about tariffs, so I don't expect any".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati