Conte 'doing fantastic job' says Trump

London, December 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte "is doing a fantastic job, he has become very popular in Italy and I'm not surprised at that," President Donald Trump said before bilateral talks Wednesday. Trump called Conte "a good friend". "We have many topics to discuss, including trade and the Mediterranean," added Trump. Conte responded with a tweet in which he thanked Trump and said "we are doing a great job together, as allies and friends". Conte said after the talks with Trump that "I clarified to Trump that we will apply our legislation, which is among the most advanced, and this will ensure protection from any risk" connected with Chinese 5G projects. Conte said that "we didn't talk about tariffs, so I don't expect any".