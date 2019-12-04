Lazio ultra arrested for assaulting Carabiniere post-match

Conte 'doing fantastic job' says Trump
Rome
04 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 4 - A 25-year-old Lazio ultra soccer fan has been arrested in the Italian capital for allegedly hurling a rubbish bin at a Carabiniere. The Carabiniere suffered a head injury. The incident occurred in December 2018 after a match between Lazio and Eintracht Frankfurt. He has been put under house arrest.
