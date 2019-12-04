Unions reject new A.Mittal plan

Rome, December 4 - Unions on Wednesday rejected a new plan by ArcelorMittal for the former ILVA steel group envisaging 4,700 lay-offs by 2023, including 2,891 immediately. ArcelorMittal Italia CEO Lucia Morselli said the company had had a cash outflow of one billion euros this year. The Franco-Indian group, the world' biggest steelmaker, has been trying to get out of the former ILVA group including its polluting Taranto works, the largest steel plant in Europe. Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said the government would now advance its own plan to get to an output of eight million tonnes and safeguard jobs. He said he was "disappointed" with the "steps backward" taken by ArcelorMittal.