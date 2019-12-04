Pakistani man gets life for killing daughter
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Mafia nigeriana, da Bari oltre 30 arresti in Italia e all'estero: la base era il Cara. Prostituzione ed elemosine: le due gang
Macerata
04 Dicembre 2019
Macerata, December 4 - A 45-year-old Pakistani man got life in jail Wednesday for murdering his 19-year-old daughter in February 2018. Muhammad Riaz was also convicted of sexual violence and domestic abuse. He beat Azka Riaz, broke her jaw and left her lying in the street on the evening of February 24 2018, when a car ran her over.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su