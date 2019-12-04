I didn't speak to Trump about 5G - Conte

Washington, December 4 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that "we did not address this issue" when asked about US President Donald Trump saying Italy would not proceed with developing its 5G network with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. Trump said Huawei's involvement in 5G was a "danger for security" at the NATO summit in London and he added that Italy was among several countries set to drop the idea of developing their 5G networks with Huawei. "I have spoken to Italy and it seems that they won't proceed with this," Trump said. "I have spoken to other countries, they won't proceed. "All those who I spoke to will not go ahead".