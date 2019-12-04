Let's open churches to refugees says Vatican

Vatican City, December 4 - Pope Francis's Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, called for Catholic churches to be opened to refugees as he arrived in Italy on Wednesday with a group of 33 asylum seekers who were on the Greek island of Lesbos. The refugees will be hosted by the Holy See, through its Almoner's Office, and the Comunità di Sant'Egidio Catholic pro-migrant and diplomatic community. "Starting with me, let's open our rectories, our convents, our monasteries to at least one family each from the Lesbos refugee camps so that we can empty them all," Krajewski said. "I have seen terrible situations in the camps on the island of Lesbos. "There were 7,000 people in May. Today there are over 15,000 with 800 unaccompanied children. "There is no hope for them stuck in Greece today. "They are living in dramatic conditions. "It is a problem for Europe and shameful".