Mercoledì 04 Dicembre 2019 | 15:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vatican City
Let's open churches to refugees says Vatican

Let's open churches to refugees says Vatican

 
Rome
Mafioso who doesn't talk can't be punished - court

Mafioso who doesn't talk can't be punished - court

 
Rome
Sacchi's girlfriend says she didn't know about the €70,000

Sacchi's girlfriend says she didn't know about the €70,000

 
Rome
Italy set to post new low for births this year-ISTAT

Italy set to post new low for births this year-ISTAT

 
Rome
Conte eyes delay of ESM reform amid tension

Conte eyes delay of ESM reform amid tension

 
Rome
ISTAT forecasts 0.2% growth this year

ISTAT forecasts 0.2% growth this year

 
Vatican City
Pope blasts weak climate-crisis response in COP 25 message

Pope blasts weak climate-crisis response in COP 25 message

 
Rome
Climate crisis: Italy sixth for deaths since 1999 - report

Climate crisis: Italy sixth for deaths since 1999 - report

 
Rome
ISTAT forecasts 0.2% growth this year

ISTAT forecasts 0.2% growth this year

 
Cosenza
Girl, 13, gets dad arrested for beating mum

Girl, 13, gets dad arrested for beating mum

 
Pescara
22 shelvings for Rigopiano disaster

22 shelvings for Rigopiano disaster

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Ianich: portò il Bari in serie A

Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Janich: portò i biancorossi in serie A

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariAppuntamento in Tv
Capodanno a Bari: anche quest'anno la diretta di Canale 5 con la Panicucci

Capodanno a Bari: anche quest'anno la diretta di Canale 5 con la Panicucci

 
BrindisiEKSO NR
Ceglie M, ecco EKSO NR: esoscheletro robotizzato per riabilitazione arti inferiori

A Ceglie M. arriva l'esoscheletro robotizzato per la riabilitazione degli arti inferiori

 
TarantoIl ritrovamento
Taranto, in casa nascondeva armi e 42mila euro: arrestato 75enne

Taranto, in casa nascondeva armi e 42mila euro: arrestato 75enne

 
FoggiaIl ritrovamento
Nascondevano 16 microcellulari in cella: la scoperta a Foggia e Avellino

Nascondevano 16 microcellulari in cella: la scoperta a Foggia e Avellino

 
PotenzaLa firma
Potenza, firmato accordo tra cc e patronato Epaca per tutela agroalimentare

Potenza, firmato accordo tra cc e patronato Epaca per tutela agroalimentare

 
LecceAd Alezio
Gallipoli, i cartapestai traslocano e il Carnevale è salvo

Gallipoli, i cartapestai traslocano e il Carnevale è salvo

 
BatIl grido d'aiuto
Bat, olivicoltori preoccupati per criminalità e prezzi: «Esercito nelle campagne»

Barletta, olivicoltori preoccupati per criminalità e prezzi: «Esercito nelle campagne»

 
Materail 5 dicembre
Il ministro Lamorgese in visita a Matera per evento sulla legalità

Legalità, ministro Lamorgese a Matera presenta progetti di 5 regioni del Sud

 

i più letti

Giuro di droga nel Potentinoecco chi sono i 54 indagati

Giro di droga nel Potentino
ecco chi sono i 54 indagati

Mafia nigeriana, da Bari decine di arresti in Italia: rapine, estorsioni, prostituzione

Mafia nigeriana, da Bari oltre 30 arresti in Italia e all'estero: la base era il Cara. Prostituzione ed elemosine: le due gang

Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Mafia,, il Governo scioglie il consiglio comunale: infiltrazione della Scu

Mafia, il Governo scioglie il Comune di Carmiano: infiltrazioni della Scu

Rome

Sacchi's girlfriend says she didn't know about the €70,000

Woman says she, her slain boyfriend had nothing to do with drugs

Sacchi's girlfriend says she didn't know about the €70,000

Rome, December 4 - The girlfriend of personal trainer Luca Sacchi, who was shot dead outside a Rome pub last month, told a judge on Wednesday that she did not know about 70,000 euros allegedly contained in her backpack on the night of the homicide. Investigators suspect that Sacchi was killed after a drugs deal went wrong and the cash was intended to be used to buy 15 kilogrammes of marijuana. "I didn't know I had 70,000 euros in the backpack," Anastasiya Kylemnyk told the preliminary investigations judge. "I was outside that pub with Luca in the same way I had been a thousand times. "Luca and I have absolutely nothing to do with this (drugs) case". The 25-year-old Ukrainian woman was placed under investigation in a drugs probe last week. Kylemnyk initially told police she had been attacked with a baseball bat and Sacchi was shot in the head after trying to defend her near the pub, the John Cabot. The Roman man who shot Sacchi said Tuesday he had not meant to kill him. "I didn't want to kill anyone, it was the first time I had handled a gun," said Valerio Del Grosso in a statement to prosecutors. Del Grosso then availed himself of his right not to answer questions. The other man arrested in the initial stages of the probe, Paolo Pirino, also chose not to answer questions.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati