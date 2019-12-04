Italy set to post new low for births this year-ISTAT

Let's open churches to refugees says Vatican
Rome
04 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 4 - Italy is set to post a new low for births this year, Gian Carlo Blangiardo, the president of national statistics agency ISTAT, said on Wednesday. Blangiardo said ISTAT estimates a total of under 430,000 births for 2019, down from the previous low of 439,747 last year.
