Mercoledì 04 Dicembre 2019 | 15:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Vatican City
Let's open churches to refugees says Vatican

Let's open churches to refugees says Vatican

 
Rome
Mafioso who doesn't talk can't be punished - court

Mafioso who doesn't talk can't be punished - court

 
Rome
Sacchi's girlfriend says she didn't know about the €70,000

Sacchi's girlfriend says she didn't know about the €70,000

 
Rome
Italy set to post new low for births this year-ISTAT

Italy set to post new low for births this year-ISTAT

 
Rome
Conte eyes delay of ESM reform amid tension

Conte eyes delay of ESM reform amid tension

 
Rome
ISTAT forecasts 0.2% growth this year

ISTAT forecasts 0.2% growth this year

 
Vatican City
Pope blasts weak climate-crisis response in COP 25 message

Pope blasts weak climate-crisis response in COP 25 message

 
Rome
Climate crisis: Italy sixth for deaths since 1999 - report

Climate crisis: Italy sixth for deaths since 1999 - report

 
Rome
ISTAT forecasts 0.2% growth this year

ISTAT forecasts 0.2% growth this year

 
Cosenza
Girl, 13, gets dad arrested for beating mum

Girl, 13, gets dad arrested for beating mum

 
Pescara
22 shelvings for Rigopiano disaster

22 shelvings for Rigopiano disaster

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Ianich: portò il Bari in serie A

Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Janich: portò i biancorossi in serie A

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariAppuntamento in Tv
Capodanno a Bari: anche quest'anno la diretta di Canale 5 con la Panicucci

Capodanno a Bari: anche quest'anno la diretta di Canale 5 con la Panicucci

 
BrindisiEKSO NR
Ceglie M, ecco EKSO NR: esoscheletro robotizzato per riabilitazione arti inferiori

A Ceglie M. arriva l'esoscheletro robotizzato per la riabilitazione degli arti inferiori

 
TarantoIl ritrovamento
Taranto, in casa nascondeva armi e 42mila euro: arrestato 75enne

Taranto, in casa nascondeva armi e 42mila euro: arrestato 75enne

 
FoggiaIl ritrovamento
Nascondevano 16 microcellulari in cella: la scoperta a Foggia e Avellino

Nascondevano 16 microcellulari in cella: la scoperta a Foggia e Avellino

 
PotenzaLa firma
Potenza, firmato accordo tra cc e patronato Epaca per tutela agroalimentare

Potenza, firmato accordo tra cc e patronato Epaca per tutela agroalimentare

 
LecceAd Alezio
Gallipoli, i cartapestai traslocano e il Carnevale è salvo

Gallipoli, i cartapestai traslocano e il Carnevale è salvo

 
BatIl grido d'aiuto
Bat, olivicoltori preoccupati per criminalità e prezzi: «Esercito nelle campagne»

Barletta, olivicoltori preoccupati per criminalità e prezzi: «Esercito nelle campagne»

 
Materail 5 dicembre
Il ministro Lamorgese in visita a Matera per evento sulla legalità

Legalità, ministro Lamorgese a Matera presenta progetti di 5 regioni del Sud

 

i più letti

Giuro di droga nel Potentinoecco chi sono i 54 indagati

Giro di droga nel Potentino
ecco chi sono i 54 indagati

Mafia nigeriana, da Bari decine di arresti in Italia: rapine, estorsioni, prostituzione

Mafia nigeriana, da Bari oltre 30 arresti in Italia e all'estero: la base era il Cara. Prostituzione ed elemosine: le due gang

Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Mafia,, il Governo scioglie il consiglio comunale: infiltrazione della Scu

Mafia, il Governo scioglie il Comune di Carmiano: infiltrazioni della Scu

Rome

Italy set to post new low for births this year-ISTAT

Stats agencies estimates less than 430,000 babies born in 2019

Italy set to post new low for births this year-ISTAT

Rome, December 4 - Italy is set to post a new low for births this year, Gian Carlo Blangiardo, the president of national statistics agency ISTAT, said on Wednesday. Blangiardo said ISTAT estimates a total of under 430,000 births for 2019, down from the previous low of 439,747 last year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati