Conte eyes delay of ESM reform amid tension

Rome, December 4 - Premier Giuseppe Conte is eyeing a delay of the reform of European Stability Mechanism bailout fund after the issue caused big turmoil for his coalition government, according to sources. The reform, which is set to be signed off later this month, would make the ESM more similar to the IMF, with support for States in financial difficulty made conditional on debt restructuring. Premier Giuseppe Conte reported to parliament on the ESM on Monday after the centre-right opposition said he had already signed up to a treaty that penalizes Italy, as it risks creating renewed pressure on the financial markets, and would not be amendable. On Tuesday Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said his 5-Star Movement (M5S) would only back the reform of the eurozone bailout fund if it is changed. "We are acting on the logical of a package, a project that includes the banking and monetary union," Conte said. "It is right that Italy only expresses its opinion when it has a overall assessment of where we are going. "I haven't signed anything, never mind a blank cheque". Di Maio, meanwhile, stressed that he wanted an postponement in order to "improve the mechanism". But Graziano Delrio, the Lower House whip for the centre-left Democratic Party, criticised the M5S for playing hard ball on this issue. "Blackmailing your allies must not be the method used," he said. "We are not afraid of (early) elections".