Mercoledì 04 Dicembre 2019 | 13:09

Rome
Conte eyes delay of ESM reform amid tension

Rome
ISTAT forecasts 0.2% growth this year

Vatican City
Pope blasts weak climate-crisis response in COP 25 message

Rome
Climate crisis: Italy sixth for deaths since 1999 - report

Rome
ISTAT forecasts 0.2% growth this year

Cosenza
Girl, 13, gets dad arrested for beating mum

Pescara
22 shelvings for Rigopiano disaster

Genoa
Fake reports on viaduct safety posed danger - judges

Rome
Soccer: FIGC probing De Siervo racism comment

Rome
Soccer: FIGC probing De Siervo racism comment

Siena
Hitler tweet prof profile seized

Calcio
Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Ianich: portò il Bari in serie A

FoggiaIl ritrovamento
Nascondevano 16 microcellulari in cella: la scoperta a Foggia e Avellino

BariIl progetto
Bari, al via le lezioni de "La Classe": corsi per professionisti digitali

PotenzaLa firma
Potenza, firmato accordo tra cc e patronato Epaca per tutela agroalimentare

BrindisiPer diffamazione
Erchie, accusano su YouTube il sindaco dandogli del mafioso: denunciati due fratelli

LecceAd Alezio
Gallipoli, i cartapestai traslocano e il Carnevale è salvo

TarantoI nodi dell'acciaio
Ex Ilva, si decide il futuro: vertice al Mise. Mittal insiste con 5mila esuberi

BatIl grido d'aiuto
Bat, olivicoltori preoccupati per criminalità e prezzi: «Esercito nelle campagne»

Materail 5 dicembre
Il ministro Lamorgese in visita a Matera per evento sulla legalità

Rome

ISTAT forecasts 0.2% growth this year

Statistics agency sees GDP rising 0.6% in 2020

Rome, December 4 - ISTAT said Wednesday that it forecasts Italy's gross domestic product will rise by 0.2% in 2019 with respect to last year. The national statistics agency said this was a "decisive" drop with respect to the 0.8% growth registered in 2018. The agency had forecast 0.3% for 2019 in the spring. It sees the economy "accelerating slightly" in 2020, with GDP increasing 0.6%. ISTAT sees unemployment coming down to 10% this year from 10.6% in 2018. It expects a "marginal" improvement in 2020, with the jobless rate edging down to 9.9%. ISTAT said it forecasts a 0.6% rise in household spending in real terms this year and in 2020.

