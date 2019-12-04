ISTAT forecasts 0.2% growth this year

Rome, December 4 - ISTAT said Wednesday that it forecasts gross domestic product will rise by 0.2% in 2019 with respect to last year. The national statistics agency said this was a "decisive" drop with respect to the 0.8% growth registered in 2018. The agency had forecast 0.3% for 2019 in the spring. It sees the economy "accelerating slightly" in 2020, with GDP increasing 0.6%.