ISTAT forecasts 0.2% growth this year
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Mafia nigeriana, da Bari oltre 30 arresti in Italia e all'estero: la base era il Cara. Prostituzione ed elemosine: le due gang
Rome
04 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 4 - ISTAT said Wednesday that it forecasts gross domestic product will rise by 0.2% in 2019 with respect to last year. The national statistics agency said this was a "decisive" drop with respect to the 0.8% growth registered in 2018. The agency had forecast 0.3% for 2019 in the spring. It sees the economy "accelerating slightly" in 2020, with GDP increasing 0.6%.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su