22 shelvings for Rigopiano disaster

Pescara, December 3 - A preliminary investigations judge on Tuesday shelved charges against 22 people under investigation for the Rigopiano hotel avalanche disaster that killed 29 people at Farindola in Abruzzo on January 18 2017. Among those against whom charges were shelved were former Abruzzo governors Luciano D'Alfonso, Ottaviano Del Turco and Gianni Chiodi; former justice undersecretary Federica Chiavaroli; and civil protection official Tiziana Caputi.