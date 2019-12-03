Soccer: FIGC probing De Siervo racism comment

Rome, December 3 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC)'s prosecutor on Tuesday opened a probe into Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo's assertion that racist chants should not be broadcast live on TV. De Siervo's comment was taken as meaning that TV broadcasts should blank out money chants and other racist slurs. De Siervo defended himself by saying there was a risk of copycats, as in cases of young people throwing rocks onto motorways. There have been several instances of racist chanting in Serie A this season.