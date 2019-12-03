Fake reports on viaduct safety posed danger - judges

Genoa, December 3 - Authorities that published fake reports on viaduct safety posed serious danger to safety and checks were not carried out to save on costs, Genoa re-examination court judges said Tuesday after a series of bridge collapses including one in Genoa in August 2018 that killed 43 people. Maintenance company SPEA ruled out checks on Genoa's Morandi Bridge, the judges said. They said SPEA's parent company, Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI), wanted to avoid costly maintenance work. The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) wants to strip ASPI, and its parent, the Benetton-controlled Atlantia group, of its motorway concessions.