Soccer: FIGC probing De Siervo racism comment
Rome
03 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 3 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC)'s prosecutor on Tuesday opened a probe into Lega Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo's assertion that racist chants should not be broadcast live on TV. De Siervo's comment was taken as meaning that TV broadcasts should blank out money chants and other racist slurs. There have been several instances of racist chanting in Serie A this season.
