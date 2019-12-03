3 FN men cited for 'Mario the African' banner

Turin, December 3 - Three members of the far-right Forza Nuova (New Force, FN) group were cited Tuesday for displaying a banner at Juventus' stadium on November 14 saying "Mario you're right, you're an African" in relation to Brescia's Italo-Ghanaian striker Mario Balotelli's recent high-profile protest against his latest bout of monkey chants. Former Italy, Inter, Man City, Liverpool, AC Milan, Marseille and Nice centre-forward Balotelli, 29, hoofed the ball into the stands after being subjected to racist abuse during a match at Hellas Verona on NOvember 3. FN Piedmont coordinator Luigi Cortese, Turin secretary Alessandro Balocco and another militant were cited by DIGOS security police for the banner, put up outside the Allianz Stadium. They have been cited for "propagating ideas based on racial hatred". The three have also been given DASPO stadium bans. "There is no doubt that the word 'African' was used in a disparaging and defamatory way", police said.