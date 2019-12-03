Migrant beaten and robbed

Soccer: FIGC probing De Siervo racism comment
Foggia
03 Dicembre 2019
Foggia, December 3 - A 26-year-old Gambian migrant was beaten and robbed by four criminals in Foggia on Saturday night, police said Tuesday. The homeless man was robbed of the 25 euros he had with him, they said. The victim was treated in hospital for slight injuries. Police are looking for the four attackers.
