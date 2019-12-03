Martedì 03 Dicembre 2019 | 15:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Di Maio says ESM reform must change or M5S won't back it

Di Maio says ESM reform must change or M5S won't back it

 
Rome
Migrant pushbacks illegitimate says Rome court

Migrant pushbacks illegitimate says Rome court

 
Rome
Soccer: Ronaldo proud to win Serie A best player award

Soccer: Ronaldo proud to win Serie A best player award

 
Bari
Nigerian mafia trafficking, slavery clans busted

Nigerian mafia trafficking, slavery clans busted

 
Rome
Soccer: Cagliari continue stunning form with comeback win

Soccer: Cagliari continue stunning form with comeback win

 
Rome
Italy to ask US to pardon murder convict

Italy to ask US to pardon murder convict

 
Rome
Salvini renews attack on Conte over ESM

Salvini renews attack on Conte over ESM

 
Rome
One out of four students in Italy has poor math skills, OECD

One out of four students in Italy has poor math skills, OECD

 
Vatican City
Pope says disabled face too much prejudice,too many barriers

Pope says disabled face too much prejudice,too many barriers

 
Milan
Dell'Utri released from house arrest

Dell'Utri released from house arrest

 
Rome
Italy has 3.1 mn disabled, 204,000 live alone - ISTAT

Italy has 3.1 mn disabled, 204,000 live alone - ISTAT

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Ianich: portò il Bari in serie A

Bari, morto lo storico ds Franco Janich: portò i biancorossi in serie A

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, migrante picchiato e rapinato per soli 25 euro: caccia a 4 aggressori

Foggia, migrante picchiato e rapinato per soli 25 euro: caccia a 4 aggressori

 
BrindisiTruffa
Fasano, «Vuoi la pensione quota 100? Dammi mille euro». Denunciato titolare patronato

Fasano, «Vuoi la pensione quota 100? Dammi mille euro». Denunciato titolare patronato

 
MateraPresentazione il 18
Rifiuti, differenziata al via nel Materano:

Rifiuti, differenziata al via nel Materano: tutte le novità

 
PotenzaDal 4 all'8 dicembre
Libri, Basilicata a Fiera di Roma con 11 case editrici

Libri, Basilicata a Fiera di Roma con 11 case editrici

 
HomeLe intercettazioni
Bari, dalla punizione «drill» alle cellule «nest»: il codice dei mafiosi nigeriani

Bari, dalla punizione «drill» alle cellule «nest»: il codice dei mafiosi nigeriani

 
TarantoLa decisione
Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

 
LecceLa decisione
Mafia,, il Governo scioglie il consiglio comunale: infiltrazione della Scu

Mafia, il Governo scioglie il Comune di Carmiano: infiltrazioni della Scu

 
HomeBlitz dei Carabinieri
carabinieri andria

Andria, 2 chili di droga del clan in casa: arrestata intera famiglia

 

i più letti

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Whoopi Goldberg in Puglia: «Forse compro casa qui»

Mafia,, il Governo scioglie il consiglio comunale: infiltrazione della Scu

Mafia, il Governo scioglie il Comune di Carmiano: infiltrazioni della Scu

L'albero di Natale fatto all'uncinetto dalle nonnine sbarca in Puglia

L'albero di Natale fatto all'uncinetto dalle nonnine sbarca in Puglia

Vigilessa arrestata mentre è in vacanza in Puglia: trovata con 50 grammi di eroina

Vigilessa arrestata mentre è in vacanza in Puglia: trovata con 50 grammi di eroina

Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

Taranto, il Tar annulla l'appalto da 122 milioni del nuovo ospedale

Bari

Nigerian mafia trafficking, slavery clans busted

In Italy and abroad

Nigerian mafia trafficking, slavery clans busted

Bari, December 3 - Italian police on Tuesday busted two Nigerian mafia clans operating in Italy and abroad to traffic and sell women into sex slavery. Some 32 people were arrested in Puglia, Sicily, Campania, Calabria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Marche, Emilia Romagna, Veneto and, abroad, in Germany, France, Netherlands and Malta. Those probed are suspected of conspiracy, trafficking, making slaves of women, extortion, robbery, bodily harm, sexual violence and exploitation of prostitution, police said. The probe was led by Bari anti-mafia prosecutors and coordinated by the central operational service in Rome with the help of Interpol. The investigation was carried out by the Bari flying squad. The two clans were the Supreme Vikings Confraternity and the Supreme Eye Confraternity, better known as "Reds" e "Blues". The gangs operated with the slogan "the three Ds", referring to "donne, denaro e droga" (women, money and drugs). Some 49 people were placed under investigation, all Nigerian nationals. Investigators said the women, most of them trafficked and subjected to physical and psychological violence, also via voodoo rites, were forced to become sex workers. The proceeds of the prostitution rackets were sent to Nigeria via couriers or 'hawala' systems, or reinvested in drug trafficking. The probe found an exponential rise in cash flows from Italy to Nigeria, which was estimated by the Bank of Italy at 74.79 million euros in 2018, double what it had been in 2016, and consisting of 6.2 million illegal proceeds per month. Investigators compared this to the numbers of Nigerians in Italy, equal to 105,000 as of June 30 this year - most of them men, with a lower employment rate (45.1%) than the general non-EU population (59.1%) and the highest unemployment rate (34.2% compared to 14.9% of non EU nationals). The bust was hailed by politicians including Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni who said "we must extirpate this cancer" and League MP Rossano Sasso who said the probe had highlighted the need, yet again, to close down the vast CARA asylum seeker centre in Bari, where much of the trafficking and drug dealing allegedly took place. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said "today's international operation attests to the attention and hard work of the investigators and police forces to combat on the whole national territory all the various ramifications of the Nigerian mafia". The Bari prosecutor's office warned against exploiting the probe to tar all Nigerian migrants with the same brush. "Let there be no exploitation of this affair. The Nigerians who have been arrested are persons who committed crimes, exactly like we do with people of any colour, race or country. "Then there are very many Nigerians who asked help in the forms laid down by the law, asking the Italian State, that is, to intervene to restore order and justice".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati