Soccer: Ronaldo proud to win Serie A best player award

Rome, December 3 - Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday expressed pride at being named Serie A's player of the year for the 2018-19 season. Ronaldo, who helped the Turin giants win the scudetto for the eighth consecutive time in his debut campaign in Italy, picked up the prize on Monday instead of going to the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, where he came third behind his great rival Leo Messi and Dutchman Virgil van Dijk. "It's a source of pride to be the best player in Serie A," Ronaldo said in a post on Instagram featuring a photo of him with the award. "I thank my Juve team mates and all the players that voted for me. "Last year was my first in Italy, which is a tough championship, but I'm happy. "And I want to make this year the same as the last".