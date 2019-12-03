Migrant pushbacks illegitimate says Rome court

Di Maio says ESM reform must change or M5S won't back it
Rome
03 Dicembre 2019
Rome, December 3 - Rome's civil court on Tuesday recognised the right of 14 Eritreans who were pushed back to Libya to enter Italy and apply for international protection. The 14 are also entitled to compensation, the court ruled. The sentence was announced by Amnesty International which along with immigration rights group ASGI brought the suit against the pushback, which occurred in July 2009.
