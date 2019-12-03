Italy to ask US to pardon murder convict

Rome, December 3 - Italy will ask US authorities to pardon Chico Forti, an Italian citizen who was arrested in the US in 1998 and sentenced to life in 2000 by a court in Florida on premeditated murder charges, cabinet under secretary Riccardo Fraccaro said on Tuesday. Fraccaro said that over the next few months "we will possibly meet the governor of Florida and US diplomatic representatives". The government will also consider other options, including a retrial and Forti's repatriation as detainee, he said.