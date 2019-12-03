One out of four students in Italy has poor math skills, OECD

Rome, December 3 - One in four 15-year-old students in Italy has poor math skills, failing to reach a basic level of competence, according to an OECD survey released on Tuesday. Students in northern Italy scored better than their counterparts in central and southern Italy, according to testing conducted in 2018 under the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), a survey to evaluate education systems in OECD countries through the skills and knowledge of 15-year-olds. Lycée students also scored better than students at technical and professional high schools. Italian pupils also ranked below the OECD average in reading, according to the survey. A reported 25% of 15-year-old pupils in Italy was ''insufficiently'' prepared in science, it said.